All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.
The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.
The Association will however announce a schedule which will see subsequent matchdays played between Friday and Sunday at different times.
Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL:
|Accra Hearts of Oak SC
|vs
|Berekum Chelsea FC
|Aduana Stars FC
|vs
|Inter Allies FC
|Asante Kotoko SC
|vs
|Eleven Wonders FC
|Ashantigold SC
|vs
|Great Olympics FC
|Bechem United FC
|vs
|Elmina Sharks FC
|Dreams FC
|vs
|King Faisal FC
|Ebusua Dwarfs FC
|vs
|Medeama SC
|Karela United FC
|vs
|WAFA
|Liberty Prof FC
|vs
|Wa All Stars FC
