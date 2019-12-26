All Ghana Premier League Matchday One games will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

The Ghana Football Association has decided that all games will kick off simultaneously at the respective match venues to usher in the 2019-2020 football season.

The Association will however announce a schedule which will see subsequent matchdays played between Friday and Sunday at different times.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 of the GPL:

Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Berekum Chelsea FC
Aduana Stars FC vs Inter Allies FC
Asante Kotoko SC vs Eleven Wonders FC
Ashantigold SC vs Great Olympics FC
Bechem United FC vs Elmina Sharks FC
Dreams FC vs King Faisal FC
Ebusua Dwarfs FC vs Medeama SC
Karela United FC vs WAFA
Liberty Prof FC vs Wa All Stars FC