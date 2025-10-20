2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak delivered a disciplined and efficient performance to defeat Berekum Chelsea 2–0 at the Golden City Park on Sunday, ending a two-game winless run and extending their unbeaten streak against Chelsea to ten matches.

Goals from Hamza Issah and Mawuli Wayo secured all three points for Didi Dramani’s side, who remain unbeaten this season and now sit third on the Premier League table, just one point off the summit.

Match Recap



62’ : A dangerous corner caused chaos in the Chelsea box, and Hamza Issah reacted quickest to steer home the opener

🕒 92’: Mawuli Wayo slotted in a rebound after a header struck the post, sealing the win in stoppage time

The result marks the first time this season Hearts have scored twice in a match, a sign of growing cohesion and attacking sharpness.

This also marked a huge milestone for Black Stars goalkeeper who is also captain for Hearts of Oak, Benjamin Asare as he reaches eight (8) clean sheets for club and country since September 8. He has now kept three (3) clean sheets for the Black Stars in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification success as well as four clean sheets for Accra Hearts of Oak within same period.

Hearts will return to Accra to face Bibiani Gold Stars in the Matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League next weekend, whereas Berekum Chelsea will be honouring an outstanding midweek fixture against the same GoldStars, before an away fixture against Young Apostles.

With momentum restored and tactical discipline on display, Hearts of Oak are firmly in the title conversation as the season gathers pace.