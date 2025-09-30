2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani has called for unity and belief across the club as the Ghana Premier League giants aim to build on their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 season.

The 2000 CAF Champions League winners have collected seven points from three matches, drawing their opener before securing back-to-back wins against Dreams FC and Eleven Wonders, lifting them to third on the table.

“We need to believe in what we are doing,” Dramani told reporters.

“That’s the consistency we try to invite in our players… that we can play tight games, score one, and protect it. Sometimes it’s difficult.”

The Phobians now turn their attention to Matchday 4, where they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Dramani will be hoping to extend the club’s unbeaten run and maintain momentum in a season that promises redemption.

Despite their rich history, Hearts have struggled for league dominance since their 2020/21 domestic treble, failing to reclaim the GPL crown. They last tasted silverware with their record 12th FA Cup win in 2022, but have since faltered in both local and continental competitions.

Dramani’s emphasis on belief and tactical discipline signals a philosophical reset, aiming to restore the club’s identity and reconnect with its passionate fanbase.