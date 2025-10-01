4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have made a solid start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, going unbeaten in their first three matches, and fans are already calling for a full-throttle title charge. But Enoch Asubonteng, the club’s dynamic midfielder, has urged caution and focus.

“It’s too early to talk about the title,” Asubonteng told reporters.

“There are so many games left, and other clubs have also shown they will be very competitive this season.”

Hearts of Oak's season so far:



Week 1: 0–0 draw vs Hohoe United (home)



Week 2: 1–0 win vs Dreams FC



Week 3: 1–0 win vs Eleven Wonders (goal by Asubonteng)

The 2004 CAF Confederation Cup champions sit i n a promising position, with seven points from three matches, and a growing sense of belief among their supporters.

Since joining from WAFA, Asubonteng has become a key figure in the Phobians’ midfield. His match-winning goal against Eleven Wonders showcased his composure and attacking instinct, earning praise from fans and pundits alike.

“We are determined to fight and make our fans proud,” he added.

“But right now our focus is only on taking it game by game.”

Hearts of Oak travel to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this weekend to face Bechem United in Matchday 4, aiming to extend their unbeaten run and solidify their title credentials — one game at a time.