2 days ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has criticised the Phobians following their uninspiring display in the goalless draw against newly-promoted Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

The match, which served as the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, left fans frustrated as Hearts failed to break down their determined opponents, who played with 10 men for the final 30 minutes.

Grant, who also featured for the Black Stars during his playing career, expressed his disappointment in a Facebook post, questioning whether the current squad has the quality required to represent a club of Hearts’ stature.

"What did I just watch?! Respect to Hohoe United – defended like warriors, even with 10 men for 30 mins!

"But Accra Hearts of Oak… wow. For a club of this size, this is the level? Not a single proper shot on target in the 2nd half. Poor decision-making, wild crosses, forced passes, giving the ball away like it’s charity work. Where are the flair & exciting players? This is Hearts of Oak, not side-to-side, no-risk football FC. The badge deserves better."

The 52-year-old took charge of Hearts in 2018 but was dismissed the following year after a defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

Hearts of Oak will be aiming to bounce back when they travel to face Dreams FC in their next Premier League outing.