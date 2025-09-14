1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko kicked off their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a gritty 1-0 win against Berekum Chelsea, ending a 15-year winless run at the Golden City Park.

The first half was a scrappy affair, characterised by cynical tackles and wild shoves, leaving both sides struggling to carve out clear chances. Kotoko, holders of the FA Cup, suffered an early setback in the 24th minute when striker Kwame Opoku was forced off injured and replaced by Guinean forward Morifing Donzo, who immediately injected some threat into Chelsea’s defensive third.

Kotoko thought they had broken the deadlock in the 36th minute when Emmanuel Antwi tapped home from close range, but the goal was chalked off for offside, ensuring a barren first half.

The second half saw both sides push for the opener, though poor finishing let them down. Kotoko came close in the 72nd minute when Antwi’s powerful strike looked destined for the net, only for goalkeeper Emmanuel Adu to produce a fine stop.

The decisive moment arrived in the 79th minute. A clever pass from Hubert Gyau unlocked the Chelsea defence, and Albert Amoah kept his composure to slot past Adu, sealing a famous win for the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko’s defensive resilience frustrated Chelsea in the dying stages as the hosts chased an equaliser without success. For coach Karim Zito, the victory provides not just three points but renewed belief ahead of their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup clash with Nigeria’s Kwara United on September 21.

Chelsea will now look to regroup before a tricky away test against Swedru All Blacks in Week 2.