3 hours ago

Heart of Lions face a stern early-season test as they travel to Kumasi to take on record Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko in Matchday 4 of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Kpando-based side have made a flying start, winning all three of their opening fixtures — against Bechem United, Eleven Wonders, and Dreams FC — and sit among the early pace-setters.

Obeng Junior: “Kotoko Is Just Another Hurdle”

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior is brimming with confidence ahead of the clash:

“We’ve cleared three hurdles and Kotoko is the fourth. We have to add Kotoko to the casualties,” he told Mo TV.

“It’s not a difficult game. We take it one match at a time.”

Obeng, who played a key role in Lions’ second-place finish last season, believes his side has the quality to challenge Kotoko, regardless of their pedigree.

Asante Kotoko enter the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting CAF Confederation Cup victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United, winning 5–3 on aggregate across two legs.

Despite having two outstanding GPL fixtures against Gold Stars and Holy Stars, the Porcupine Warriors are building momentum — with a blockbuster clash against Hearts of Oak also looming.

Sunday’s clash at the Baba Yara Stadium promises to be a litmus test for both sides — Lions aiming to prove their title credentials, and Kotoko looking to assert dominance on home soil.