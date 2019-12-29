Second Half underway
Kotoko 1 Eleven Wonder 0
[Justice Blay 2nd minute]
Hearts of Oak 0 Berekum Chelsea 1
[Jonah Attuquaye]
AshantiGold 3 Great Olympics 0
[Yussif Mubarik,Amos Addai,Shafiu Mumuni P]
Dreams Fc 4 King Faisal 1
[Emmanuel Ocran 44' Ibrahim Issa,Amadou Dankari85] [Latif Mohammed]
Ebusua Dwarfs 1 Medeama 2
[Albert Gaizie] [Ebenezeer Asabi,Prince Opoku Agyemang]
Karela United 0 Wafa 1
[Forson Amankwaah 23']
Aduana Stars 3 Inter Allies 0
[Yahaya Mohammed 3x 14 ,18,72]
Bechem United 2 Elmina Sharks 0
[Prince Adu Kwabena]
Liberty Professional 2 Legon Cities football Club 2
[Elvis Kyei Baffour] [Saddick Sule 28',Jeffery Degore]
