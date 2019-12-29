Second Half underway

Kotoko 1 Eleven Wonder 0

[Justice Blay 2nd  minute]

Hearts of Oak 0 Berekum Chelsea 1

[Jonah Attuquaye]

AshantiGold 3 Great Olympics 0

[Yussif Mubarik,Amos Addai,Shafiu Mumuni P]

Dreams Fc 4  King Faisal 1

[Emmanuel Ocran 44' Ibrahim Issa,Amadou Dankari85]  [Latif Mohammed]

Ebusua Dwarfs 1 Medeama 2

[Albert Gaizie]                                      [Ebenezeer Asabi,Prince Opoku Agyemang]

Karela United 0 Wafa 1

[Forson Amankwaah 23']

Aduana Stars 3 Inter Allies 0

[Yahaya Mohammed 3x 14 ,18,72]

Bechem United 2 Elmina Sharks 0

[Prince Adu Kwabena]

Liberty Professional 2 Legon Cities football Club 2

[Elvis Kyei Baffour]                                               [Saddick Sule 28',Jeffery Degore]

