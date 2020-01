59 minutes ago

After match day 3 of the Ghana Premier League we provide you with the statistical breakdown of the game.

With the nine games that were played across all venues, there were a total of 15 goals scored in all games.

DETAILS:

Matches played=9

Total Goals =15

First Half Goals=8

Second Half Goals=7

Away Goals=5

Home Goals=10

Away wins=1 ( Berekum Chelsea)

Home wins=5

Drawn game=3

Total wins= 6

Yahaya Mohammed scored 2 goals taking his goal tally to 5