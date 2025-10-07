2 hours ago

Maxwell Konadu has been named the new head coach of Bibiani GoldStars, signing a two-year contract with the reigning Ghana Premier League champions.

The imminent appointment marks a return to top-flight management for the former Black Stars assistant, who brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for tactical discipline.

Konadu steps in following the dismissal of Frimpong Manso, who was relieved of his duties after GoldStars’ 2–0 defeat to JS Kabylie in the CAF Champions League preliminary round. The team’s continental campaign ended in disappointment, with a 5–0 loss in Algeria under interim coach Nana Yaw Amankwah, sealing a 7–0 aggregate exit.

Konadu’s Managerial Pedigree

The new boss arrives with a strong résumé:



Former manager of Asante Kotoko



Led Legon Cities in the GPL



Coached Black Meteors and Black Leopards (South Africa)



Served as assistant coach of the Black Stars



Won the WAFU Cup with Black Galaxies in 2017

Konadu’s contract runs until 2027, and he is tasked with defending the league title and restoring continental credibility.

Konadu is expected to take charge of the dugout when GoldStars face Asante Kotoko in a rescheduled GPL fixture on Wednesday, October 8 under the lights at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT.

The clash will be a high-stakes reunion for Konadu, who previously managed the Porcupine Warriors and now returns to Kumasi with a point to prove.