Medeama SC defender Jacob Mensah has expressed delight after making his debut for the club in their opening-day victory over Young Apostles in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Mauve and Yellow from Accra Lions after a stint in China with Shanghai Jiading, came on to replace Nurudeen Abdulai in Techiman as Medeama sealed a 2-0 win under the guidance of former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko.

Mensah says the performance has boosted his confidence as he looks forward to establishing himself in the side.

“At this point in time, there is nothing like pressure on me because I have played for a while and been in the game for some time, so I know how it is,” Mensah told reporters.

“[My debut game] helps me push my confidence and it also helps the club to come up with a different mindset. Right now, I am playing, and the more I play, the more I am building confidence in myself — and I know what I am capable of doing.”

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko, who previously worked with Mensah at Accra Lions, also spoke highly of his defender.

“Jacob [Mensah] is a very good player. I was with him at Accra Lions before he traveled to China. We knew we were going to lose Nurudeen [Abdulai], so I had to look for replacements. It is not a coincidence — it’s a process we worked on during training camp, and I hope it continues like that.”

Medeama will next face Vision FC at the Tarkwa TnA Park on Friday, September 19, as they aim to build on their winning start to the campaign.