The Ghana Premier League opener between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars is in grave danger after about 31 persons including players, technical team and members of staff at the Hearts secretariat tested positive for coronavirus.

Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak is supposed to usher us into the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa but that may change with the current happenings at the camp of the phobians.

Last week the club announced that three persons have been infected by the coronavirus and are currently in isolation.

According to Oyerepa FM, 31 persons at the club including players, technical team and staff at the club's secretariat have contracted the coronavirus.

Some management and board members who have been affected are all in isolation while undergoing treatment.

This came to light after mandatory tests were carried out on the team last week but after it was detected that three persons have returned a positive results contract tracing was done and all staff, board and management members of the club were tested.

It will be a huge blow if the opening fixture of match day one is called off due to the coronavirus as the 2019/2020 league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.