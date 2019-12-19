32 minutes ago

Acting spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Tamimu Issah says that the immediate start of the league season is to help ease the financial burden on clubs.

According to him, ordinarily the league should not have taken place this early due to the fact that the new FA took office not too long ago from the NC and there is no available funds but they decided to go ahead with the league because players have been dormant for too long and club are financially handicapped.

"It’s to get the clubs into better shape and also ease their financial burden ahead of the season" he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

"All of us know that football is very expensive and requires a lot of money to prepare and also take part in the league."

"This is a new FA after the Normalization Committee process and ordinarily we should have waited for some time to gather some capital before we start the league."

"But we think the players have been dormant for a long time and the clubs have been inactive so we decided to organize the league as early as possible." he added.