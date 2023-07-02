2 hours ago

Sampson Eduku, the talented striker from the Ghana Premier League, has confirmed that several clubs, including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama SC, are interested in signing him after his impressive performances for Tamale City.

The 27-year-old former Karela United forward had a remarkable season with Tamale City, scoring 14 goals in 27 matches. Despite his efforts, Tamale City suffered relegation after a final-day defeat to Medeama SC, who went on to become the Ghana Premier League champions.

Eduku's outstanding performances have caught the attention of top clubs, including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama SC, who are preparing for a challenging season ahead, including a CAF Champions League campaign.

"There have been calls from several teams seeking my services," Eduku revealed in an interview with Community FM. "During the season, we didn't entertain any offers because our focus was on finishing the season. However, now that the season is over, clubs like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Nations FC, Medeama, Dreams FC, and others have contacted me. We are currently considering the offers."

Eduku has previously played for Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex, Karela United, and Club Industrielle de Kamasar in Guinea.

His contract with Tamale City expired at the end of the season, leaving him free to explore new opportunities and make a decision regarding his future club.

With multiple suitors vying for his services, Eduku will weigh his options carefully before making a decision that will shape the next phase of his football career.