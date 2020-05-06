21 minutes ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous.

In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a 5-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.

The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of 3 persons nominated by the 18-Premier League Clubs with the other two to be added by GFA.

This special task committee will advise the GFA on the autonomy of the league, the format, the modalities, start date and rulebook, among other parameters.

The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 18-club league competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.

Names of the 5-member Committee will be announced soon.