StarTimes have today Friday 10th January held a press conference where it announced its coverage and production plans for 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

The Ghana Football Association announced the pay-TV operators as winners of the bid on 8 January, 2020.

StarTimes' head of Marketing Akofa Banson addressed the press conference and outlined detailed plans that includes coverage plans and production.

StarTimes beat off competition from six other companies that put in a bid to win the Tv rights of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup which are products of the Ghana Football Association.

The Chinese based pay Tv company were awarded the Tv rights for the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup for the next 5 years for a fee of $ 5.25 million.

38 matches will be shown live during the first round of the League starting from match day 3.

One game will be available on Free To Air every match week.

PRODUCTION PLAN

Startimes will provide the biggest and most advanced television production by far with at least 8 cameras for live matches.

This will ensure a top quality viewing experience for fans around the world with multiple cameras delivering all the action and emotion of the games.

StarTimes expects an audience of over 30 million viewers across our platforms consisting of 13million Tv subscribers and 18+ million app users.

StarTimes will invest an additional $1,000,000 on production and $500,000 on promotion of the properties.

StarTimes, GFA and PLB shall jointly plan the TV schedule to enable StarTimes produce a minimum of three (3) live matches per match day.

Starting with match day, 38 live games will be produced for the remaining first half of the season and we intend to give all clubs equal TV exposure.

StarTimes shall make one live game available to Free To Air each match day. Highlights shall be non-exclusive to

StarTimes and shall be made available to the media to improve the exposure of the league.

