4 hours ago

Augustine Evans Adotey, head coach of Basake Holy Stars, is reportedly on the brink of dismissal following a string of poor results in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The Ayinase-based club has managed just two points from seven matches, sitting bottom of the table with two draws and five defeats — prompting crisis meetings within the club’s hierarchy.

Adotey signed a three-year deal in June, replacing Abdulai Gazale, who joined Hearts of Oak as assistant coach.

Despite his extensive experience, including roles as technical director at Medeama and assistant coach with the Black Queens, Adotey has struggled to stabilize the team.

Next For Adotey:



Upcoming Fixtures: Must-win games to avoid early-season managerial change



Club Decision: Pending based on next results



Replacement Talks: No official names yet, but internal discussions ongoing

Adotey’s future now hinges on his ability to grind out results quickly, with the club desperate to avoid relegation pressure before the mid-season mark.