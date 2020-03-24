2 hours ago

A group of professionals from Ghana have joined hands to successfully launch an initiative called “Stop Coronavirus Ghana Campaign”. The purpose of this campaign is to support the efforts being undertaken throughout Ghana, to combat the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

The way this campaign is trending in Ghana right now, it would be safe to say that it is well ahead of all the other projected top trends of 2020. These are unusual times for people all over the world and it won’t be wrong to state that coronavirus is the only thing trending right now, globally.

Talking more about this initiative, it’s the international and local Ghanaian professionals who have come together and created a private sector-led coalition in the form of this campaign. Their idea is to bring together the resources, finances, skills and expertise of Ghana professionals, in order to support the government’s actions towards the containment of Covid-19 in the country.

Campaign aimed to facilitate private-government collaboration to fight Covid-19

Talking to the members of the press and the Ghana News Agency, recently in Accra, the Campaign Coordinator, Mr. Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw said that the primary objective of the campaign is to educate the Ghana’s public about the prevention and management of the deadly pandemic, in order to reduce the panic, fear and eventually the spread of Covid-19.

The platform’s creation is also intended for the private sector, which can actively use it to get involved with the efforts being put in by the government. The aim is to find sustainable and innovative solutions to successfully fight the disease.

Mr Gyasi-Kwaw further informed that they have set up a ‘Stop Coronavirus Ghana Fund’ to offer support for public and private sector activities in this regard. The fund would feed any project that is dedicated towards fighting the coronavirus. This fund will also come to the aid of needy public and private healthcare establishments, enabling them to procure resources and equipment for better management of the disease, and for prevention of its spread.

Talking to the press, Mr Kwaw emphasised that the government alone can’t be expected to champion the fight against coronavirus pandemic. He said that it’s the collective efforts of private sector and the government, which can deliver the kind of push that is needed to combat coronavirus’ spread in the country.

Source: peacefmonline