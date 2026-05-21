Ghana Railway Company denies GH¢50 million missing funds allegation

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 21, 2026

The Ghana Railway Company Limited has pushed back strongly against reports circulating on social media and various media platforms alleging that GH¢50 million is unaccounted for in its books, describing the claims as entirely false and without foundation.

In a press release issued on May 20, 2026, management said the publication, reportedly attributed to the Railway Workers Union of Ghana, bears no resemblance to the actual state of affairs within the company.

It characterised the allegations as a deliberate attempt to erode public confidence in its leadership and tarnish the reputation of the organisation.

“The said allegation is false, baseless, misleading, and without any factual foundation whatsoever,” the statement read.

Management was emphatic that no official audit, investigation, or financial review had uncovered any missing funds of the magnitude being alleged, and that all financial and operational activities of the company are conducted in strict accordance with established administrative, financial, and regulatory procedures.

In a bid to get to the bottom of the matter, GRCL disclosed that it had invited the leadership of the Railway Workers Union of Ghana to clarify the source and basis of the publication so that the company could respond appropriately to the concerns raised.

The public, staff, stakeholders, and development partners were urged to disregard the publication entirely and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

GRCL reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and professionalism, stressing that it remains focused on contributing to government’s efforts to develop and modernise Ghana’s railway sector.

The Ghana Railway Company Limited has pushed back strongly against reports circulating on social media and various media platforms alleging that GH¢50 million is unaccounted for in its books, describing the claims as entirely false and without foundation.

In a press release issued on May 20, 2026, management said the publication, reportedly attributed to the Railway Workers Union of Ghana, bears no resemblance to the actual state of affairs within the company.

It characterised the allegations as a deliberate attempt to erode public confidence in its leadership and tarnish the reputation of the organisation.

“The said allegation is false, baseless, misleading, and without any factual foundation whatsoever,” the statement read.

Management was emphatic that no official audit, investigation, or financial review had uncovered any missing funds of the magnitude being alleged, and that all financial and operational activities of the company are conducted in strict accordance with established administrative, financial, and regulatory procedures.

In a bid to get to the bottom of the matter, GRCL disclosed that it had invited the leadership of the Railway Workers Union of Ghana to clarify the source and basis of the publication so that the company could respond appropriately to the concerns raised.

The public, staff, stakeholders, and development partners were urged to disregard the publication entirely and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

GRCL reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and professionalism, stressing that it remains focused on contributing to government’s efforts to develop and modernise Ghana’s railway sector.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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