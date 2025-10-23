56 minutes ago

Ghana has been ranked 5th in Africa among countries with the highest debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of October 2025, according to the Fund’s latest data.

The report shows that Ghana’s outstanding loan to the IMF stands at 2.59 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR), equivalent to several billion U.S. dollars depending on exchange rates.

Egypt tops the list with an outstanding debt of 6.89 billion SDR, followed by Côte d’Ivoire with 3.10 billion SDR, Kenya with 3.01 billion SDR, and Angola with 2.66 billion SDR.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Morocco, two of Africa’s largest economies, remain outside the continent’s top ten IMF borrowers.

IMF loans are designed to provide short-term financial relief to member countries facing balance of payments challenges. However, experts warn that high levels of IMF borrowing can exacerbate a country’s overall debt burden, making fiscal discipline and effective debt management essential.

Such loans often come with stringent policy conditions, which may limit a government’s financial flexibility and spending autonomy.

Economists have therefore urged African nations, including Ghana, to pursue sustainable fiscal policies and domestic revenue mobilisation to reduce dependency on external borrowing from institutions like the IMF.