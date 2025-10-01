4 hours ago

Ghana has been ranked second in Africa and 14th globally in terms of exporting football players to other parts of the world.

According to a report by the CIES Football Observatory, Ghana has produced 522 expatriate players between 2020 and 2025.

The report defines expatriate footballers as players who have grown up in a different country than the one they currently play for.

Nigeria Tops The List

Nigeria tops the list of African countries that have exported the most footballers globally, with a total number of 774 players.

The West African nation is ranked 8th in the world. Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mali follow Ghana in the top 6.

Expatriate Players

Ghana has exported 522 players globally, with 59 players in the Americas and 120 players in Asia.

The country’s players have made a significant impact in various leagues around the world.

Top Countries Globally

Brazil tops the list of countries that have exported the most footballers globally, with a staggering 3,020 players. France, Argentina, England, and Spain follow closely.

African Expatriates In Europe

The report also highlights the number of African players who have been exported to Europe. Nigeria tops the list with 774 players, followed by Ghana with 522 players, and Senegal with 413 players.