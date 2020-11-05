2 hours ago

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah says the nation's security is very prepared to deal with any form of emerging security threats including terrorism.

The minister made this statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 5, 2020, while addressing the house on the preparedness of the nation's security architecture ahead of the December 7 general elections.

“Mr. Speaker, the proactive rather than the reactive nature of these measures means that the security agencies are prepared. Prepared to confront the threats of terrorism and indeed any form of emerging security threat in the foreseeable future to make Ghana a safe country,” he told the house.

He however underscored that the measures taken by the security agencies require the contribution of the citizenry who he urged to assist by providing information that will help in confronting all forms of threats against the security of the country.

He also called on Ghanaians to shun divisive and hate speeches which he said can endanger the peace and security of the country.

Ahead of the 2020 general elections, parliament has summoned relevant state institutions including the National Media Commission as well as the Electoral Commission to present before it plans on how they are respectively working to ensure a successful poll come December 7.

