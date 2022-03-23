2 hours ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has revealed that Mohammed Salisu turned his back on Ghana when he was invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

The player was expected to feature for Ghana after he reportedly held positive talks with interim coach Otto Addo about playing for Ghana but he was left out of the coach's list of players.

The Southampton defender has been on a self imposed exile from the national team as he says he is not yet ready to play for the country of his birth.

Salisu Mohammed has been in fine form since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid two seasons ago.

According Mark Addo Ghana 'rebel' Salisu Mohammed expressly turned down the chance to play for Ghana with no reason given.

“I don’t want to get too much in the details but there has been engagements as to whether he is ready now or not, which apparently he is not," he told Kumasi based Kessben FM.

“Moreover, the time will come if he is ready and the determination will be made."

He disclosed that some players missed out of the squad due to injuries which they could do nothing about.

"Players like Kamaldeen is injured, back injury. Baba is injured with his knee, Jordan has Covid, he was due for a new test. Semenyo was invited but he got injured on Saturday.”

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.