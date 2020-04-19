1 hour ago

Ghana is part of several countries around the world that have reportedly received assistance from the United States of America in the fight against Coronavirus.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of State, the country has given Ghana $1.6 million in health assistance to address the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

This according to the department adds up to previous assistance the country has rendered Ghana over the last 20 years which adds up to $3.8 billion.

The U.S. Government, by this effort, is leading the world’s humanitarian and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of this comprehensive and generous response from the American people, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have now committed nearly $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance on top of the funding we already provide to multilateral and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic,” part of the report read.

Other countries in Africa that have benefited from the gesture include Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Zambia.

Countries in Europe and Eurasia, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa are also part of the beneficiaries.

The United States has so far repatriated over 10,000 of its citizens in Africa including Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb