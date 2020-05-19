3 hours ago

Ghana receives Madagascar 'cure' for Coronavirus, testing begins

Madagascar Cure Samples

File Photo: The tonic will be tested and its efficacy confirmed or otherwise

Ghana has received samples of Madagascar’s highly publicized COVID-19 remedy and preventive herbal mixture; the Ministry of Information has indicated.



In a tweet on its page, the Info Ministry indicated that testing has begun to confirm its efficacy.

The Ministry also indicated that like all drugs, it will be tested by the FDA and in this case, by Center for Plant Medicine, after which it will be recommended and used in the country if approved and endorsed.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not endorsed Madagascar president’s claims that the herbal tonic produced within the country can cure patients of COVID-19 since he launched it in April.

The Organisation says there is no proof or evidence the drink works as far as curing COVID-19 is concerned.

The mixture is reportedly made from Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood) and herbs.

Other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.

We have received the Madagascar cure for Covid19 and we are testing it for efficacy - @konkrumah #AskTheInfoMinistry #Covid19— Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) May 19, 2020

