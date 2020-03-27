2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says four more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This sends the country’s tally to 136 with the Service yet to give details about those affected.

There have been pressure on government to lock the country down as a measure to control the spread.

Find the details of Ghana’s situation on the pandemic below:

As of March 27, a total of 57 cases including three deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems.

All the three cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions.

All the other 54 cases are well; fourteen are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation.

They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.

Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries.

Seven are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK).

The number of confirmed cases among travellers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is 78.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

Out of these, 204 have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up.

Credit: Ghanaweb