The total number of Ghana's COVID-19 cases stands at 71,533, as the country records 765 new cases of the disease. This brings our active cases now to 6,411, with a death toll of 464 as at Thursday, February 4, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of clinical recoveries/discharges has also increased to 64,658.

According to the GHS, 112 persons who tested positive for the disease were in severe condition, while 32 were in a critical state.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 3,483 cases, while the Ashanti Region follows with 1,067 active cases.

Source: graphic.com.gh