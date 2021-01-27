3 hours ago

Five more people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll in the country to 377.

616 new COVID-19 infections have also been recorded.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the active cases currently stand at 3,813.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 62,751 COVID-19 cases with 58,561 recoveries since the country had its first case in March 2020.

Currently, all 16 regions in the country have registered Coronavirus cases with the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central regions leading with the highest rate of infections.

Ban on mass gatherings amidst COVID-19 spike ‘perfectly legitimate’ – Public Health Analyst

Infectious disease and public health analyst, Dr. John Amoasi has supported calls for the reimposition of the ban on social gatherings as a means to slow the surge in the number of COVID-19 active cases in the country.

This he describes as a necessary evil to protect the citizenry from being infected with both the old and new strain of the virus as being recorded currently by health officials.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on what he makes on proposals for the government to enforce tighter restrictions to tackle the recent spike, Dr. Amoasi who is also a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) agreed that such a move remains one of the surest ways to stop the spread.

“I think that calls being made especially by the GMA are perfectly legitimate. This is not rocket science. It’s been straightforward to restrict the groups and close association of people. But this should be done by a different strategy.”

Source: citifmonline