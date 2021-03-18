2 hours ago

Stroke is the third leading cause of deaths, and about 30 per cent of cases recorded annually in the country result in deaths, Mr Ebenezer Adams, the Executive Director of the Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana (SASNET-Ghana), a non-governmental organisation has said.

Regrettably, stroke-related deaths are mostly recorded among people below 50 years, a situation he added, would affect the nation’s labour force, and slow down national productivity if cases were not brought under control.

In an interview with Journalists on the sidelines of a meeting to mark the Third National Stroke Survivors Day celebration held in Sunyani, Mr Adams said the nation recorded between 12,000 to 16,000 cases of stroke annually, with diabetes, hypertension, alcoholism and smoking being major contributory causes.

On the theme “supporting persons living with stroke and their careers now and beyond COVID-19 Era to rebuild their lives”, the celebration was organised by the SASNET-Ghana with support from the Ministry of Health.

Mr Adams advised the public to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against People Living with Stroke (PLwS), and rather support them to seek medication.

Mr Mark Kojo Atuahene, the Acting Head of Public Health and Health Promotion Unit of the MoH, said the government had prioritised concerns of the PLwS, and gave the assurance the ministry would continue to support them to improve on their wellbeing.

“The MoH has realised the hardships PLwS are going through and it would do everything possible to remove bottlenecks and hindrances impeding their recovery processes”, he assured.

Mr Atuahene said the MoH would enhance partnerships with stakeholders such as the National Health Insurance Authority, SASNET-Ghana and other health-centred NGOs to help address challenges facing the PLwS.

Dr Kwabena Kumi, the Bono Regional Deputy Director of Health in-charge of Clinical Care, advised the public to live a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, control their eating habits, avoid fatty foods, alcoholism and smoking, and have enough rest as well.

He advised the public to do regular check-ups, and check their sugar levels as well to protect themselves against diseases.

Source: GNA