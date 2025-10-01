23 minutes ago

Ghana’s cocoa deliveries to warehouses in August surged more than fourfold compared to the same period last year, as the government’s decision to bring forward the start of the harvest season provided farmers with quicker access to cash. The move is contributing to a rise in supply that has helped ease pressure on global cocoa prices.

The country, the world’s second-largest producer, opened its 2025/26 cocoa season in August—two months earlier than usual—allowing farmers to sell beans at a government-set price. Arrivals in the four weeks ending September 4 totaled 50,440 metric tons, sharply higher than the roughly 11,000 tons recorded during the same period in 2024, according to sources familiar with the matter.

For the new season, Ghana raised the farmgate price for cocoa by 4.2% to GH¢3,228.75 ($261) per 64-kilogram bag. Officials expect the increase to reduce smuggling to neighboring countries where prices are higher.

The market is closely watching supplies from West Africa after successive poor harvests created a global shortage that pushed New York cocoa futures to record highs last year. Although a modest surplus is projected for the 2024/25 season, supply remains tight and prices are still well above historical averages.

Most of Ghana’s cocoa deliveries are earmarked for export, though a portion is sold to local processors. Cocobod, the national regulator, has forecast production of 650,000 tons for the 2025/26 season, up from 600,000 tons in the previous year. A spokesperson for the regulator declined to comment.

Neighboring Ivory Coast, the world’s largest producer, is expected to announce a farmgate price increase when its new season opens on October 1.

Ghana has also stepped up efforts to curb smuggling, supported by a new financing arrangement in which leading exporters help fund bean purchases. This model has improved traceability of beans from farms to warehouses, according to industry sources.