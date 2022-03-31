2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana remains the safest and best country to invest in West Africa, despite current economic challenges.

The President said the decision by automobile giants like Nissan to establish an assembly plant in Ghana confirms the government’s commitment to helping the private sector grow.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new Assembly Plant for Nissan at Tema, Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana is gradually becoming a hub for vehicle production.

“I’m delighted that in the automobile sector we have successfully attracted investments from a number of global iconic brands including Volkswagon, Toyota, and Nissan. Other original equipment manufacturing groups including Hyundai, KIA, and Isuzu have also reached advanced stages of establishing commercial production facilities in Ghana.”

“These new investments have been realised on the back of the new Ghana Automotive Development Policy and programme which offers very generous physical incentives and creates an attractive ecosystem for the automotive industry. We recognise the establishment of assembly plants alone does not create employment opportunities expected from the automotive industry,” he added.

Source: citifmonline