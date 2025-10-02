1 hour ago

Ghana has underscored its commitment to deepening community-led development and decentralisation reforms at the 2nd Global Saemaul Undong Ministerial Meeting, held in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

The forum, hosted under the leadership of President Gwang-Lim Kim of the Korea Saemaul Undong Centre, marked the 55th anniversary of the Saemaul movement and brought together ministers, diplomats and development leaders from across the globe.

In his opening remarks, President Kim reaffirmed that “the spirit of diligence, self-help, and cooperation has become a universal value for communities striving for sustainable development.”

Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, led Ghana’s delegation and delivered a national statement that highlighted the strong alignment between the principles of Saemaul Undong and Ghana’s development vision.

He noted that Ghana is advancing constitutional reforms to introduce the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), a step aimed at strengthening democracy, transparency and accountability in local governance.

He further emphasised Ghana’s efforts to promote community ownership in local planning and budgeting, ensuring that programmes reflect local priorities.

At the same time, the country is investing in rural infrastructure and livelihoods through initiatives such as the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project II and the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project.

These interventions are delivering feeder roads, culverts, water systems and markets while supporting tens of thousands of individuals with livelihoods and enterprise development.

The minister also cited accountability and innovation as key drivers of Ghana’s decentralisation agenda.

Mechanisms such as the performance-based Responsiveness Factor Grant and the rollout of a Digital Development Data Platform are strengthening transparency and monitoring across all districts.

Importantly, he stressed that while Ghana draws inspiration from Korea, its approach remains firmly rooted in Ghanaian traditions and governance systems, reflecting the country’s cultural sustainability.

“Our development agenda is rooted in the belief that when people are empowered, communities become resilient and nations prosper,” Ibrahim stated.

“The Saemaul spirit is not only about infrastructure but also about mindset transformation and the renewal of communal pride.”

The minister also reaffirmed Ghana’s strong cooperation with the Republic of Korea, citing recent bilateral discussions in Accra with the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) on sustainable waste management, circular economy practices and urban resilience.

He noted that Ghana will continue to build on this partnership while sharing its experiences with other African nations through South–South and Triangular Cooperation.

The Global Saemaul Ministerial Meeting, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Saemaul Undong, reaffirmed the movement’s enduring value as a model for sustainable, community-driven development across the globe.