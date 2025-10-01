1 hour ago

Ghana’s Black Starlets have officially booked their return to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a nine-year absence, defeating Nigeria 2–0 in the WAFU Zone B Championship semifinal at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro.

Goals from John Awule and Robhino Gavi Yao secured one of the two qualification slots available to the sub-region, ending a frustrating run of four consecutive missed tournaments since Ghana’s last appearance in 2017.

Ghana’s previous outing at the U-17 AFCON was in Gabon, where they finished runners-up to Mali and qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, eventually reaching the quarter-finals. Since then, setbacks and inconsistency have raised concerns about the trajectory of youth development.

Under Prosper Narteh Ogum, the Starlets have impressed with a blend of attacking flair and defensive discipline, reigniting belief in Ghana’s ability to produce the next generation of footballing talent.

“The target is to qualify for the World Cup,” Ogum said after the win.

“We will go to Morocco and raise the flag of Ghana high.”

Ghana now face hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, October 3, in the WAFU B final — a chance for redemption after a 3–0 group-stage defeat and a shot at regional supremacy.

The return to AFCON rekindles hope that Ghana can once again nurture stars through the youth ranks — following in the footsteps of legends like Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, and Asamoah Gyan, all of whom began their journeys in youth tournaments.