A Ghanaian, Mathias Kissward, has disclosed that Ghana risk recording its first case of the deadly coronavirus which has allegedly killed many in the Wuhan Chinese province.

He has, therefore, called on the government and the Ministry of Health, to intensify its screening process at the airport to prevent a possible outbreak of the disease.

Speaking to Peace Fm's William Gentu at the Kotoka International Airport where he had returned from China, he expressed worry about the porous nature of the screening process at the airport.

"I just returned from China and I was not taken through any thorough screening by the immigration and health officials here. The screening process is far below standards, and authorities must act quickly to improve the situation," he stated.

He stated categorically that, people could easily get infected in Ghana if the current screening process is not reviewed.

Every single worker here is at risk if they are not provided with protective gear to carry out their duties, he added.

However, the Ministry of Health has issued an alert message and guidance information to health facilities in the 16 regions following the confirmation of the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

It said enhanced surveillance at the points of entry, especially at the Kotoka International Airport has begun and enhanced screening procedures on all passengers from China, including; administration of health questionnaire.

It said the virus was linked to a local animal market but was also found to spread from one person to another when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another.

A statement signed and issued by Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, in Accra, said following the notification of member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the outbreak of the disease, Government had initiated measures to protect the public from it.

In addition, there was an in-country capacity to diagnose through laboratory testing of the appropriate samples by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The World Health Organization has declared the epidemic an international public health emergency.

Chinese officials say 170 people have died.

Chinese health authorities have said that the coronavirus outbreak has killed 106 people and infected 4,515.

The officials also said 60 people had been discharged.

The majority of the reported cases are in mainland China, where local authorities have quarantined several major cities and canceled Lunar New Year’s events in Beijing and elsewhere.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday expanded its Level 3 travel advisory for China, asking Americans to “avoid all nonessential travel to China.” The advisory was previously just for Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the disease’s outbreak and where the majority of cases have been reported.

