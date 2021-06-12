4 hours ago

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) could be banned by African Rugby following an ongoing internal wranglings.

The Union is on the brink of being slapped with an Africa Rugby “administrative suspension” after five board members breached the constitution of the union.

Following a 9-point petition by the Ghana Rugby Union Players Association (GRUPA) against the Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Herbert Mensah, five board members convened a meeting on April 27,202 to suspend Mr. Mensah.

Joy Sports’ investigations reveal the five board members failed to follow the procedures of calling a board meeting.

Schedule 7 of the GRFU’s constitution states as follows:

1. Quorum: a quorum for a meeting is five Board Members

2. Convening of Meetings: The Board will meet

(a) at such times and places as it decides; and

(b) at a special meeting of the Board called by the Chief Executive Officer if requested by the Chairperson, or any three members of the Board, to do so. The date and place of the special meeting will be determined by the Chief Executive Officer.

3. Notices: Not less than one week’s notice of a Board meeting must be given to all Board Members and Officers in Ghana at the time.

After receiving the GRUPA petition against the Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, JoySports can confirm the five board members including Vice President James Nunoo did not request a board meeting neither did they give other board members a week’s notice as enshrined in the GRFU constitution. It is only the Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman (Herbert Mensah) who can call a board meeting.

On April 26, 2021, a petition from GRUPA was received by the GRFU Board and without requesting for a meeting the Vice President (who is not the Deputy CEO or Deputy Board Chairman) decided to call a meeting the next day April 27, 2021 by sending invitations to all board members, flouting schedule 7 of the GRFU’s constitution. Five Board members had raised concerns over the “illegal meeting” and insisted the right procedure per the Constitution be followed but they went ahead to suspend Herbert Mensah.

A source within Africa Rugby has told Joy Sports the continent’s governing body frowns on constitutional breaches and encourages strict compliance. Nigeria failed to comply with World Rugby procedures and processes and has been banned from all-ruby-related activates.

Ghana is likely to suffer same fate, as Africa Rugby, will in the next few days, slap an indefinite “administrative suspension” on the local rugby-governing body.

The national rugby football team, The Eagles, will be the hardest hit. They have been in camp for several weeks preparing for next month’s Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda