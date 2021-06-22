55 minutes ago

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, has underscored the steady development of mutual ties between Rwanda and Ghana, in spite of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that the strong relations between the two countries, which had developed over the past 27 years and enhanced through the shared vision of the governments of both countries, should serve as a catalyst to propel trade and investment flows between the two countries for economic growth and improvement of livelihoods in the face of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

“Since 1994, our leadership has continued to nurture a deep and lasting relation and cooperation between our two countries which constitute a solid foundation for stronger partnership in various areas.

“As a High Commission, which was established last year in the middle of this pandemic, we have been able to make these strides, not only by our effort, but largely by this spirit and teamwork, and I want to reassure you that we are here to stay and fully committed to continue serving and facilitating this cause unreservedly,” she said.

Key areas

In this regard, Rwanda has identified three key areas of focus for stronger cooperation with Ghana, namely tourism, trade and business investment, and education.

Dr Aisa Kacyira made this known at a welcome reception hosted by the Rwanda High Commission in Ghana for a 32-member Rwandan delegation, who are in Ghana to explore tourism and business opportunities that will create significant, large-scale benefits for the two countries.

The visiting Rwandan delegation comprises leaders from both the private and public sectors, and is led by Rwanda’s Chief Tourism Officer, Belise Akaliza.

The visit is a reciprocal one to an earlier visit to Rwanda by Ghanaian public officials, business executives and a media contingent in March this year.

Organisers’ interest

Organisers of the visits expressed the hope that the familiarisation tours, which are being conducted within the context of trade and tourism, would serve as a window to grow partnerships between Rwanda and Ghanaian businesses and public institutions.

At the event, the Special Advisor to Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Nana Osafo-Adjei, recounted the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had had on the tourism sector, which, he said, had also affected operators in related industries because of the reduced consumer demands.

He said the government had set various initiatives in motion aimed at boosting the recovery of the tourism sector, stressing that he expected the visit of the Rwandan delegation to Ghana to help the mobilisation of an increased South-South collaboration.

“Tourism, trade and investment are not independent dockets but interrelated because through visiting one another, we are able to discover the opportunities available, thereby boosting business and trade, as well as investing in each other’s economies.

“More broad-looking visits like the familiarisation tours conducted between Rwanda and Ghana will be key building blocks to working towards Agenda 63 of the Africa we want,” he said.

Agenda 63 encapsulates not only Africa's aspirations for the future, but also identifies key flagship programmes which can boost Africa's economic growth.

Source: graphic.com.gh