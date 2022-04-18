6 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana School of Law Student Representative Council has interdicted its president, Wonder Kutor.

Mr Kutor’s suspension according to a statement signed by the SRC Secretary, Safo Kwame Oheneba, follows the establishment of a prima facie by the Council in an ongoing investigation against the president.

“Pursuant to the concurrent resolutions of the Executive Council of the SRC dated 17th April 2022 and of the Congress dated 15th April 2022 interdicting the SRC President, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor, pending investigation by an independent ad hoc Committees set up, this is to formally state for the attention and action of the underlisted that Mr. Wonder Kutor is hereby interdicted in accordance with Article 34(d) and (e) of the SRC constitution.

“The interdiction is grounded on, among others a prima facie case established upon the probing of Mr. Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on 7th April 2022 and subsequent admissions in a radio interview on Citi FM on 12th April 2022, which acts bring the SRC into disrepute,” the statement said.

Further to the interdiction, the SRC Executive Council has directed that the Vice President of the Greenhill Campus of the school acts as president of the SRC until a final determination on the investigation.

“Mr. Kutor, is, therefore, in the interim is not to be recognized or dealt with as SRC President. The SRC Executive Council shall in writing subsequently communicate the end of the interdiction if necessitated by the findings of the Committee,” the statement added.

SRC President embroiled in impropriety allegations

There is currently an investigation against the SRC president over some alleged financial impropriety in his role as leader of the student’s group of the Ghana School of Law.

Among other allegations, Wonder Kutor has been said to have sold his own 2014 Toyota Corolla to the SRC at a price tagged by some students to be exorbitant using a sole proprietorship company registered in his name.

He is also alleged to have inflated the cost of some procurements undertaken by the SRC and as well appropriated proceeds from a Mobile Money business owned by the Council to himself.

Source: Ghanaweb