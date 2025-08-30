3 hours ago

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced a $1.5 billion investment from Qatar into Ghana’s food production sector, expected to begin by November 2025.

Under the partnership, Qatar will secure and irrigate farmland in Ghana, allocate it to farmers for large-scale cultivation, and purchase the produce for export to its domestic market.

According to the Ministry, the initiative will create over 2,500 direct jobs, boost agricultural productivity, and strengthen Ghana’s export value chain—ultimately transforming the economy through agribusiness.

Speaking at a media interaction in Accra on Friday, August 29, Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku said the deal reflects the Mahama government’s commitment to positioning agriculture as a driver of economic growth and job creation.

“Qatar does not have the land to produce food for its population. What they want to do with us is provide the funds, secure and irrigate land, allocate it to farmers for cultivation, and then buy the produce for export to Qatar,” Mr. Opoku explained.

He added that the arrangement will shift agriculture into a more commercial and profitable venture, encouraging wider participation. “We are done with the negotiations, and their German technical team is expected in Ghana by November or December to commence implementation,” he noted.

The Ministry says the investment represents a critical step toward turning agriculture into a modern, business-oriented sector capable of delivering jobs, food security, and sustainable growth.