Ghana is in advanced discussions with the Republic of Serbia to secure a portion of the 100,000 work permits Serbia plans to issue this year, a deal that could create overseas job opportunities for thousands of young Ghanaians.

The proposed Labour Mobility Agreement, announced at a joint press briefing in Accra, is aimed at tackling Ghana’s youth unemployment challenge while strengthening bilateral ties. The event was addressed by Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and his Serbian counterpart, Marko Đurić, who is on a three-day official visit.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, Serbia’s growing demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers presents a timely opportunity for Ghana, which has one of the youngest populations in the world.

“Serbia has an ageing population and will require a labour-mobility agreement. Ghana, with a median age of 20, is well positioned to provide the talent they need,” he said. “Serbia plans to issue 100,000 work permits this year, and Ghana is eager to tap into that opportunity so our young people can find dignified work abroad.”

If finalised, Ghana will become the second African country after Egypt to formalise a labour mobility deal with Serbia. The agreement is expected to open doors in sectors such as construction, healthcare, ICT, agriculture, and services—areas where Serbia faces critical labour shortages.

“This is how we deepen people-to-people engagement and create economic opportunities for our citizens at every level,” Mr. Ablakwa added.

Beyond labour mobility, the two countries are exploring broader cooperation in education. Serbia has pledged to offer scholarships to Ghanaian students through its World in Serbia initiative, promoting academic exchange and cultural ties.

Minister Đurić reaffirmed Serbia’s commitment to the partnership, noting that his country’s demographic challenges make such agreements essential. “With an ageing population, we need to build bridges between our people. This is about creating real connections and practical partnerships,” he said.

Both ministers expressed optimism that the Ghana-Serbia relationship is shifting from traditional diplomacy to a dynamic, mutually beneficial alliance that delivers tangible opportunities for their citizens.