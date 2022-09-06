2 hours ago

Ghana is set to incur the wrath of Arsenal as injured midfielder Thomas Partey has been handed a call up for International friendlies later this month.

After playing in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Bournemouth, the 29-year old Ghanaian is yet to play any match for the gunners.

Injured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in the Black Stars squad that will face Brazil and Nicaragua later this month in an International friendly.

The defensive midfielder has been out injured for the last two matches played by Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Partey started the season in blistering form for the Gunners but got injured in their fourth league game against Fulham and also did not play in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

According to his Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, the midfielder will be out for a few weeks meaning that it is unlikely he will be fit for the friendly.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

"A lot has happened since he joined, obviously, and we are trying the best possible way to find the reasons.

“Unfortunately the body and the mind are too difficult sometimes to understand and put a finger on a single thing to try to prevent something happening.

"The attitude of the player is there with his willingness.

"He is really disappointed again obviously as you can imagine and the team needs him.”