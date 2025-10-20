1 hour ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced that Ghana will begin regulating cryptocurrency and virtual assets before the end of 2025.

He revealed that a new Virtual Assets Bill, developed with technical support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been completed and is currently being prepared for submission to Parliament.

Speaking in Washington, D.C., during the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, Dr. Asiama said the move follows growing evidence of cryptocurrency use in Ghana, particularly within remittance channels and informal foreign exchange markets.

“Crypto is one area we always knew existed, but as some people say, crypto is like the air we breathe—it’s all around us. If you’re not engaged in it, you may not even know it’s happening,” he said.

According to Dr. Asiama, the BoG began closely monitoring the phenomenon after noticing a sharp decline in remittance inflows through the formal banking system following the appreciation of the cedi earlier this year.

“We observed that when the cedi appreciated, remittance inflows through banks suddenly dropped. Apparently, members of the diaspora were getting less in local currency terms, so they started using alternative digital channels,” he explained.

Further investigations by the central bank revealed that some dealers in the parallel foreign exchange market were using stablecoins and other virtual assets to facilitate cross-border transfers.

“Some of the dealers indicated that they were using stablecoins and similar assets to process remittances. That confirmed our suspicion that crypto had become a significant channel for financial transactions,” Dr. Asiama said.

He noted that the growing adoption of digital currencies made it imperative for the BoG to establish a clear regulatory framework to protect the financial system and ensure transparency.

“We could not just leave it as it was. We needed to step up, regulate, and monitor these activities,” he stressed. “Over the past four months, we’ve worked extensively—together with the IMF—to draft a new bill to govern virtual assets.”

Dr. Asiama confirmed that the Virtual Assets Bill is expected to be passed and take effect by December 2025.

“That bill is already on its way to Parliament, and hopefully, by the end of December, we will begin regulating cryptocurrencies in Ghana,” he said.

The Governor, however, cautioned that legislation alone would not be sufficient, stressing the need for institutional capacity to ensure effective oversight.

“Passing a law is only one part of the process,” he said. “The ability to monitor and track crypto-related flows will be key. We are, therefore, building the necessary expertise and establishing a dedicated department to oversee this area.”

Dr. Asiama reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to ensuring that Ghana’s financial system remains resilient and transparent amid the rise of digital assets.

“Cryptocurrency and digital assets have become too significant to ignore,” he concluded. “The Bank of Ghana is fully committed to establishing proper oversight to protect the financial system and promote accountability.”