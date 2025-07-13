18 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Professor Ransford Gyampo, has expressed strong concerns over the conduct of certain international shipping lines, accusing them of using unauthorized exchange rates that violate the benchmarks set by the Bank of Ghana.

Speaking during an interview on TV3’s KeyPoints, Prof. Gyampo revealed that the Authority has concluded thorough investigations into the matter and has submitted its findings to the central bank for review.

“Some shipping lines are applying their own arbitrary exchange rates. We have investigated the situation extensively and passed our report to the Bank of Ghana. We expect to engage them soon to address this issue,” he said.

This development adds to growing concerns about the escalating cost of doing business in Ghana—a topic Prof. Gyampo has consistently highlighted. In February, he cautioned that the increasing cost of shipping and logistics was compelling some businesses to consider relocating to more cost-effective markets.

“The cost of doing business in Ghana is extremely high,” he noted. “Some companies are imposing excessive shipping charges and creating artificial delays, forcing businesses to pay demurrage unnecessarily. As a result, several operators are threatening to move their operations to countries with a lower cost of doing business.”

Prof. Gyampo also criticized what he described as resistance to regulatory oversight by some international shipping firms. He indicated that the GSA is in the process of introducing a Legislative Instrument (LI) to regulate the sector more effectively.

“Some of these international shipping lines don’t want to be regulated. But we are working on legislation to ensure compliance. We are within our rights as a country to make laws that protect our economic interests, and this will not be done to antagonize anyone,” he stressed.

The GSA’s planned interventions are part of broader efforts to address inefficiencies in the shipping sector and create a more transparent, fair, and competitive environment for businesses operating in Ghana.