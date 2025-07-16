3 hours ago

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has assured stakeholders of its firm commitment to enforcing the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), aimed at promoting fairness, transparency, and cost-efficiency in the shipping and logistics industry.

This reassurance follows recent public discourse questioning the extent of the law’s implementation. Passed by Parliament on July 29, 2024, and assented to by the President on October 17, 2024, Act 1122 marks a significant shift in the GSA’s role—from a purely advocacy-focused institution to a fully empowered regulatory body.

Under the new law, the Authority now has the legal mandate to scrutinize and approve, or reject, charges proposed by shipping service providers—including shipping lines, terminal operators, freight forwarders, and clearing agents—before they can be enforced.

“The transformation reflects Ghana’s commitment to creating an inclusive, transparent, and cost-effective governance system for the shipping industry,” the GSA stated.

Since the law’s enforcement began, the Authority has actively exercised its mandate by reviewing and, in some cases, blocking unjustified fee hikes. Notably, proposed fee increases by certain shipping lines and ground handlers at Kotoka International Airport have been rejected after failing to meet commercial justification standards.

The GSA clarified that its enforcement style is inquisitorial rather than adversarial, meaning it investigates and engages with stakeholders before making decisions. The aim, according to the Authority, is to ensure regulatory compliance without hindering business growth or international trade.

A recent example of this approach is the GSA’s response to complaints by shippers and freight forwarders about the inconsistent application of foreign exchange rates by some shipping lines. After conducting a thorough investigation, the GSA engaged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and other stakeholders to address the issue.

A high-level meeting held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, involving the GSA, BoG, shipping lines, and other relevant players, is expected to result in a formal directive from the BoG to curb the practice. The directive is anticipated to be made public within the week.

To strengthen the operationalisation of Act 1122, the GSA is also working closely with regulators, industry players, and service providers to develop a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that will provide clear guidelines for enforcement.

The Authority pledged to enforce the law “without fear or favour,” stressing that its actions are guided by the goal of enhancing Ghana’s status as a leading international trade destination.

“We remain committed to serving the interests of all stakeholders in the shipping and logistics sector,” the GSA stated. “Our ultimate objective is to position Ghana as the preferred international trade hub, and this continues to guide every aspect of our regulatory interventions.”