2 hours ago

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Professor Ransford Gyampo, has revealed that several shipping companies have been reported to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for imposing excessive and unapproved charges at the country’s ports.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues programme, Prof. Gyampo said the decision followed numerous complaints from shippers who reported that the actions of some shipping lines were negatively affecting their businesses.

“We received several complaints from shippers alleging that certain shipping companies were applying unapproved exchange rates at the ports. Upon investigation, we found that these concerns were valid,” he stated.

Following the findings, the GSA has referred the implicated shipping lines to the Bank of Ghana, where they have been summoned to appear before a hearing. Prof. Gyampo noted that appropriate sanctions would be applied to any company found culpable.

He further reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to protecting the interests of Ghanaian shippers and ensuring fairness and transparency in the shipping sector.

“We are committed to resolving the challenges facing the shipping industry and working towards creating a more enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” he added.