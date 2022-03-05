1 hour ago

In a bid to improve service delivery with regard to passport administration both in Ghana and its missions abroad, the government has signed visa waiver agreements with eight countries.

The countries are Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela and Malta.

Officials from these countries carrying Diplomatic, Service and Official passports will be exempted from applying for visas when entering Ghana and vice versa.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the presidency.

The Presidency also announced the other measures the government had devised to enhance service delivery.

The measures include the purchase of generator sets for all 13 passport Application Centers (PAC) and the rollout of e-visa application hardware at Ghana’s missions abroad and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Source: citifmonline