2 hours ago

In a recent disclosure, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has brought attention to the considerable financial investment made by the Youth and Sports Ministry during the Black Stars' 2023 AFCON Qualifiers for the tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The revealed expenditure, totaling GHS 19,262,766.35 (equivalent to $1.5 million), encompasses various aspects of the qualification journey.

Key points highlighted in the financial breakdown include:



The home and away matches against Angola incurred a significant cost, as indicated by official documents.



The encounters with Madagascar also contributed substantially to the overall expenditure.



The two games played against the Central African Republic imposed a noteworthy financial commitment on the country.

Ghana secured its place in the Côte d'Ivoire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations through Ernest Nuamah's remarkable 83rd-minute winner against the Central African Republic on the final day of qualifiers.

While CAF has yet to confirm the earnings from the group stage participation, it is noteworthy that quarter-finalists are slated to receive a prize money of $1,300,000.

In 2022, Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, had previously informed Parliament of a $2,500,000 expenditure during a campaign that concluded at the group stage.

The recent elimination of the Black Stars from the 34th AFCON edition in Ivory Coast, finishing 3rd in Group B with two points, led to the dissolution of the technical team led by Chris Hughton.