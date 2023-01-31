1 hour ago

Ghana has stagnated in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) scoring 43 out of 100 for the third time.

It has maintained the score since 2020.

The country currently ranks 72nd out of 180 countries ranked in the world.

Since its inception in 1995, the Corruption Perceptions Index, Transparency International’s flagship research product, has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption.

Per the latest report released on January 31, 2023, Denmark is leading the chart with a score of 90 followed by Finland with a score of 87.

Three countries at the bottom of the list are South Sudan (13), Syria (13) and Somalia (12).

On the African continent, Seychelles continues to lead the region with a CPI score of 70, followed by Botswana and Cabo Verde, each with 60.

Burundi (17), Equatorial Guinea (17), South Sudan (13) and Somalia (12) performed the lowest in the bloc.

GII reacts to report

Meanwhile, the Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, in ainterview said the development means Ghana is not making any progress in its fight against corruption.

“This lack of progress is a worrying phenomenon. It means that our fight against corruption is at a standstill and I believe it’s a source of worry because we all know and see the evidence of that in our policy space each and every day,” she added.

Mrs Addah said Ghana’s stagnation on the index could be attributed to bribery, perceptions about the diversion of public funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, state capture, nepotism and the use of public office for private gain.

