1 hour ago

Ghana’s steady return toward price stability — marked by year-on-year inflation easing to 9.4% in September 2025 — has been accompanied by a call from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for targeted actions to safeguard the gains.

Presenting to stakeholders, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu outlined specific recommendations for households, businesses, and government to consolidate disinflation and anchor long-term economic recovery.

For households, the GSS advised prudent financial planning in the current low-inflation environment. Families are encouraged to budget wisely, avoid unnecessary spending, and build savings buffers to protect real incomes and prepare for potential future price shocks.

Businesses were urged to capitalize on the disinflation window to enhance competitiveness. Firms are encouraged to invest in efficiency, strengthen local supply chains, cut waste, and pass cost savings to consumers. According to the GSS, these measures will reduce dependence on imports, support consumer demand, and help companies position for sustainable growth.

On the policy front, the Service stressed the need for continued fiscal discipline and investment in food security measures, such as improved storage, irrigation, and transport infrastructure, alongside efforts to address regional disparities.

The GSS argued that implementing these steps is critical not only to preventing a reversal of recent gains but also to ensuring that falling prices translate into broader economic benefits, including stronger investor confidence and resilience across households and firms.