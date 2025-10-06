2 hours ago

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) maintained its upward trajectory last week, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index climbing 3.58% to close at 8,410.56 points, its highest level this year. This strong performance pushed the exchange’s year-to-date return to 72.05%, solidifying Ghana’s position as Africa’s best-performing equity market.

The GSE Financial Stock Index also advanced by 3.44% to end the week at 3,880.46 points, driven by renewed investor interest in banking and telecommunications stocks.

Market capitalisation rose to GH¢165.6 billion, reflecting improved investor sentiment and steady liquidity inflows into the equity market.

However, trading activity slowed, with the total volume of shares traded falling 12.1% week-on-week to 6.72 million shares, valued at GH¢27.39 million.

MTN Ghana once again dominated market turnover, accounting for 78.6% of total value traded—approximately GH¢21.52 million.

Among individual performers, NewGold Issuer Limited (GLD) led the gainers, rising 2.72% to GH¢476.72, while Access Bank Ghana was the only decliner, dipping marginally by 0.01% to GH¢16.35.

Other strong performers included Ecobank Ghana, GCB Bank, and TotalEnergies, all of which extended their impressive double-digit gains for the year.

Regionally, Ghana’s 72% year-to-date rally continues to outpace peers such as Egypt’s EGX-30, Kenya’s NSE ASI, and Nigeria’s NGX ASI, with Botswana and the WAEMU BRVM Index lagging behind with single-digit growth.