3 hours ago

Bournemouth's aspirations for a strong finish to their Premier League campaign have been dealt a blow as Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a shin injury.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January, will miss the upcoming matches against Manchester United and Everton on the final day.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil expressed his disappointment over Semenyo's absence in these crucial matches, confirming the news.

"Antoine has had surgery, so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful that he returns and can have a decent spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers," the manager said.

The 23-year-old had been gradually settling into the club, making appearances in 11 Premier League games and scoring his debut goal against Leeds United a few weeks ago.

Semenyo's injury occurred prior to their recent game against Chelsea, forcing him to sit out. Initially, there were hopes that he would recover in time to participate in the final fixtures of the season.

However, the severity of the shin injury required surgery, extending his recovery period and ruling him out until the next season.

Source: Ghanasoccernet